Houston workers heading back to office at second-highest rate in U.S., study shows

HOUSTONN, Texas -- So much for that everybody-working-from-home thing. New data shows Houston workers have headed back to the office in greater numbers than workers in eight other major U.S. metros.

Figures from Kastle Systems, a provider of security services for buildings, indicate Houston ranks second for back-to-the-office activity, with a 37.9 percent occupancy rate as of Oct. 21.

Meanwhile, 41.4 percent of workers in Dallas-Fort Worth were at the office as of Oct. 21 compared with pre-pandemic levels. By comparison, Kastle Systems' 10-metro average was 27.4 percent. Kastle says this data makes Dallas-Fort Worth the "most open" place among the 10 metros.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.


The video above is from a previous story.
