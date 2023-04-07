Rain cancels UH Cougars game, puts Bedrock City Comic Con on hold

The recurring rain on Friday has forced a couple of events to either be postponed or canceled, including the Houston Cougars spring football game.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday's rain is washing away fans' chances to see the University of Houston Cougars football team, at least for now.

The squad would have taken the field at TDECU Stadium for their annual Spring Game to mark the end of spring training. But because of the inclement weather, the Cougars will wrap up with a closed indoor practice.

They'll return to the gridiron on Aug. 2 for the first of 25 practices.

More eyes will likely be on the Cougars as this is also leading up to the university's inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference, where they'll be joining schools such as Baylor and TCU.

Houston will kick off the season on Sept. 2 at home versus UTSA.

Other notable opponents this season include Texas Tech on Sept. 30, and on Oct. 21, the University of Texas Longhorns, who will be leaving the conference early to join the SEC.

The Coogs' game is not the only event that's had to make some adjustments due to the weather.

Though it's not a cancellation, Bedrock City Comic Con will be postponed.

"This is a largely outdoor show and we are at the mercy of the weather. Because it will be raining through Saturday morning, causing it to be wet and muddy for our vendors, we are forced to postpone the show," the company said in a tweet. "We are very sorry for the inconvenience. No one is more disappointed than we are, but we are excited to proceed with the mini con on a new date in the very near future."

ABC13's meteorologists declared both Thursday and Friday Weather Alert Days because of the recurring bands of rain that may bring street flooding.

It's expected to all clear out by Easter.