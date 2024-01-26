This week's rainfall causes infamous Bonnie and Clyde Bridge to collapse into San Jacinto River

Rainfall and heavy flooding in Montgomery County led to the falling of the famous Bonnie and Clyde Bridge that stretched over the San Jacinto River.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- We are getting a new look at the damage sustained to an iconic pathway outside of Houston caused by heavy rainfall that approached Montgomery County this week.

The infamous "Bonnie and Clyde Bridge" on FM 2854 over the San Jacinto River in Conroe collapsed on Thursday.

The 114-year-old bridge was immersed under thick brush and was built in 1910, sitting at the west end of the Conroe area.

The visibly rusted landmark is now submerged in the river as floodwaters rush in. It has sat abandoned and invisible to the public eye for decades.

It was reported that the bridge's namesake, the notorious crime couple, would travel and meet with their family members, who resided in Conroe, underneath the bridge as they passed through the area.

In a previous ABC13 report, the couple's last time underneath the bridge came two weeks before they died after engaging in a shootout with police on a rural road in Louisiana.

Back in 2019, efforts were made by the Montgomery County Historical Commission to save the bridge and reserve it for future generations.

The cost to remove and restore the bridge was totaled around $100,000, but there isn't a current effort for fundraising.