Don't let these weekend closures slow you down

Westpark Tollway
One of the biggest daytime closures will be the eastbound and westbound mainlanes on the Westpark Tollway Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Harris County Toll Road Authority says all eastbound mainlanes from the Cook Road exit ramp to the South Gessner entrance ramp will be closed.
Major closure coming up on the Westpark Tollway Saturday (5/15) and Sunday (5/16).— HCTRA (@HCTRA) May 11, 2021
Details below.⬇️
Don't forget to visit https://t.co/XLBkVE9A98 to plan your route. #houtraffic #HTX pic.twitter.com/w5uwn0EKPt
Sam Houston Tollway
The southbound mainlaines of the East Sam Houston Tollway will be closed from the Genoa Red Bluff exit ramp to the Highway 3 entrance ramp between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.
The southbound Genoa Red Bluff entrance ramp will also be closed.
Drivers traveling southbound will be detoured to the feeder road.
Major closure coming up on the East Sam Houston Tollway beginning 5/14-5/17.— HCTRA (@HCTRA) May 13, 2021
Details below.⬇️
Don't forget to visit https://t.co/XLBkVE9A98 to plan your route. #houtraffic #HTX pic.twitter.com/N1O4T58acX
There will also be a major closure on Jacintoport Boulevard at the East Sam Houston Tollway in both directions between Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 5 a.m.
Overnight closure coming up on Jacintoport Blvd at the East Sam Houston Tollway beginning 5/14-5/15.— HCTRA (@HCTRA) May 13, 2021
Details below.⬇️
Don't forget to visit https://t.co/XLBkVE9A98 to plan your route. #houtraffic #HTX pic.twitter.com/JBxHNec00y
I-45
Three lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound between Woodridge Drive and Wayside Drive will be closed Saturday from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drivers can take Telephone Road as an alternate route.
I-610
The I-610 East Loop southbound ramp at I-10 will be closed on Saturday between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
As an alternate route, drivers can exit at McCarty and U-turn.
Watch for construction as well on the North Loop near I-45.
All mainlanes and ramps at I-45 will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drivers can take Cavalcade as an alternate route.
Major closures coming up on I-610 North Loop at I-45 this weekend. pic.twitter.com/kpymATpfnJ— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 12, 2021
US-59
Near the Galleria, the ramp from US-59 southbound to the I-610 West Loop will be closed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Drivers can exit at Fountain View and U-turn.
For more Houston-area weekend road closures, visit Houston Transtar.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!