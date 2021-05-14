Don't let these weekend closures slow you down

road closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Plan ahead! There are a number of Houston-area closures that could slow down your weekend travels.

Westpark Tollway

One of the biggest daytime closures will be the eastbound and westbound mainlanes on the Westpark Tollway Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority says all eastbound mainlanes from the Cook Road exit ramp to the South Gessner entrance ramp will be closed.



Sam Houston Tollway

The southbound mainlaines of the East Sam Houston Tollway will be closed from the Genoa Red Bluff exit ramp to the Highway 3 entrance ramp between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

The southbound Genoa Red Bluff entrance ramp will also be closed.

Drivers traveling southbound will be detoured to the feeder road.



There will also be a major closure on Jacintoport Boulevard at the East Sam Houston Tollway in both directions between Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 5 a.m.



I-45

Three lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound between Woodridge Drive and Wayside Drive will be closed Saturday from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers can take Telephone Road as an alternate route.

I-610

The I-610 East Loop southbound ramp at I-10 will be closed on Saturday between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

As an alternate route, drivers can exit at McCarty and U-turn.

Watch for construction as well on the North Loop near I-45.

All mainlanes and ramps at I-45 will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drivers can take Cavalcade as an alternate route.



US-59

Near the Galleria, the ramp from US-59 southbound to the I-610 West Loop will be closed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers can exit at Fountain View and U-turn.

For more Houston-area weekend road closures, visit Houston Transtar.

