Union Pacific employee injured in train derailment in Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews working crash involving train and semi in Houston's East End

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews in Houston's east end were called to the scene of a crash involving a train and a semi-truck.

The collision happened Tuesday afternoon in the 8600 block of Clinton Drive.

At about 2 p.m., a semi-trailer truck collided with a train, according to Union Pacific, but no further details are available about how the crash occurred.

A Union Pacific employee on board the train was injured and transported to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrain crashtrainsinvestigationcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Show More
Downtown Houston Thanksgiving Day parade canceled due to weather
Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested
Dry but cool for Black Friday
Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News