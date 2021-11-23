Union Pacific employee injured in train derailment in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews in Houston's east end were called to the scene of a crash involving a train and a semi-truck.The collision happened Tuesday afternoon in the 8600 block of Clinton Drive.At about 2 p.m., a semi-trailer truck collided with a train, according to Union Pacific, but no further details are available about how the crash occurred.A Union Pacific employee on board the train was injured and transported to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.