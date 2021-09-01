Power restored at 5 Sheldon ISD schools following 18-wheeler crash on Beltway 8

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Power has been restored at five Sheldon ISD campuses after the impact from a crash on Beltway 8 knocked power out in the area.It happened at about 10 a.m. Wednesday near Little York Road.Garrett, Carroll and Sheldon Lake elementary schools, Null Middle and King High schools were all in the dark for a time after the crash, school district officials said. Crews were able to restore power and classes continued with minimal disruption, according to Sheldon ISD.It wasn't clear what led to the accident that involved an 18-wheeler and at least one other vehicle. LifeFlight was dispatched to the scene, but the extent of the injuries of those involved wasn't immediately known.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.