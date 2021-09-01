East Loop reopens after crash involving hazardous materials

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Massive congestion on Houston's 610 East Loop Wednesday morning was being blamed on a major crash in the northbound lanes of the freeway.It happened just before 1 a.m. near Manchester Street near the Houston Ship Channel Bridge.The driver of an 18-wheeler was northbound on the loop when he tried to avoid two cars that had stopped in the main lanes, witnesses said.The rig rolled over onto its side as it swerved, causing a big mess on the road.The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries, but the extent of those injuries wasn't known.The truck's trailer was loaded with frozen food, authorities said.Most of the northbound lanes and the shoulder were blocked Wednesday morning, leading to miles of backups along the East Loop.The crash is now cleared._________________________________________Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.