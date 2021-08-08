Deputy 'banged up' after major crash involving 18-wheelers on US-59

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy is injured after a vehicle crashed into his patrol unit during a traffic stop on US-59/I-69 between Sugar Land and Richmond on Sunday afternoon.The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Crabb River Road and Highway 99.According to the sergeant, the deputy had pulled over a big truck for unknown reasons. The deputy was still inside their vehicle when they were hit by another vehicle. This caused the constable's vehicle to spin around and get hit by a second 18-wheeler.The sergeant told ABC13 the deputy was "banged up" after the incident.It was unclear what led to the crash. Other people involved have major injuries, but they are not expected to be life-threatening, according to the sergeant.Traffic stacked up on the freeway just before Richmond Parkway. You can detour to FM-762 and Crabb River Road to avoid the area._________________________________________________________________________Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.