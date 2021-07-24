Highway 249 northbound lanes reopen due to 2-vehicle crash at Spring Cypress

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash in northwest Harris County forced the closure of all northbound lanes of Highway 249 for several hours Saturday.It happened near Spring Cypress.Video from Houston TranStar cameras showed a large truck on its side in the middle of the freeway and crews working to investigate what led to the crash.That truck spilled debris onto the roadway, and TxDOT crews were called to help clear the crash, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Traffic was delayed for a distance and had backed up at one point to before the Louetta Road exit. The freeway was reopened Saturday afternoon.It wasn't known if anyone was hurt._______________________________________________________Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.