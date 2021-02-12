Traffic

13 vehicles involved in crash on icy Magnolia road

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving at least 13 vehicles may have been due to winter precipitation Friday morning on a Montgomery County overpass.

It happened some time before 7 a.m. on the overpass for FM-1488 and FM-1774 in Magnolia.

It wasn't clear if there were injuries or the extent of damage to vehicles involved. At least 10 cars are stuck on the overpass as crews, according to ABC13's Charly Edsitty, who was on the scene.



The incident happened as temperatures hovered around the freezing mark Friday morning as light rain fell in the area.

Authorities sent out advisories earlier Friday about ice on roads in the northwest part of Montgomery County.

RELATED: Winter weather problems reported on Houston-area roads

This is a developing story and will be updated.

