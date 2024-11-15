Semi-truck hits power lines on Sam Houston Tollway near Cullen Boulevard, 2 other cars involved

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint crews are responding to a scene where an 18-wheeler crashed into a power line near the S. Sam Houston Tollway on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened along the south beltway feeder road at Cullen Boulevard.

Skyeye flew over the area to survey the extent of the crash. The truck is seen on the grassy median with significant damage to the front of the tractor's portion.

A wrecked silver-colored passenger car was spotted next to the truck on the median, and a white van with minimal damage was also seen in front of it.

Officials did not provide details on if anyone suffered any injuries or how the crash happened.

There currently is no impact on the beltway as crews work to clear the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. Tune into the later editions of Eyewitness News starting at 3 p.m. for additional details.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.