Houston Texans launch COVID-19 relief campaign ahead of NFL Draft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans are hoping to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of this week's NFL Draft.The league is kicking off a Draft-A-Thon fundraiser for coronavirus relief efforts. Each team decides which local organizations benefit in their cities, and the Texans have selected the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund.The recovery fund provides "food, medical services and housing for those who are most at risk in our community, the ones that are most vulnerable," said Texans president Jamey Rootes.The Texans were joined by Reliant, BHP, Amegy Bank and the Coca-Cola Company Monday in making a $100,000 donation to the fund, the team announced.As groups all over the area are stepping up to help during this challenging time, many Houston-area non-profit agencies are seeing a big increase in the number of people requesting assistance.For many, in fact, this is the first time in their lives they've had to ask for help.My Brother's Keeper Outreach Center is just one of the agencies benefiting from the Draft-A-Thon. You can click on the video above to learn how it is contributing to Houston's relief efforts.Monday afternoon, the Texans announced an unnamed Houston family and longtime supporters of United Way of Greater Houston have pledged a dollar-for-dollar matching grant to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund.Every dollar donated to the fund will be doubled, helping to provide urgent basic needs and emergency assistance to those hit hard by the crisis.You can learn more at