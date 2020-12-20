Texans fall once again to the Indianapolis Colts in a rematch today

The team tweeted the following pictures of the team arriving in Indianapolis.
📸 Ready to get to work 📸#HOUvsIND | #WeAreTexans— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 20, 2020
The Texans lost the first game to the Colts two weeks ago in a final score of 26-20.
The team is now 4-10 on the season after falling to them once again 27-20.
After the game, there will be an episode of No Layups with David Nuño and Raheel Ramzanali.
They will discuss the College Football Playoffs and the heartache the Texas A&M Aggies felt when they were robbed of a playoff spot.
The guys will also have former Sports Illustrated writer Grant Wahl on the show to talk about his new podcast, American Prodigy: Freddy Adu.
It will be live streamed in the video player above.