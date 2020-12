Texans fall once again to the Indianapolis Colts in a rematch today

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) -- In their last road trip of the season, the Houston Texans traveled to Indiana for a rematch against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon.The team tweeted the following pictures of the team arriving in Indianapolis.The Texans lost the first game to the Colts two weeks ago in a final score of 26-20.The team is now 4-10 on the season after falling to them once again 27-20.After the game, there will be an episode of No Layups with David Nuño and Raheel Ramzanali.They will discuss the College Football Playoffs and the heartache the Texas A&M Aggies felt when they were robbed of a playoff spot.The guys will also have former Sports Illustrated writer Grant Wahl on the show to talk about his new podcast, American Prodigy: Freddy Adu.It will be live streamed in the video player above.