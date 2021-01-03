Houston Texans

Texans need a fast start in season finale against the Titans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans fans, it's been quite the long season, but the team has made it to their last game of the season.

The Texans are set to take on the Tennessee Titans on Fan Appreciation Day.

The team said one lucky fan will win 2021 season tickets by entering the sweepstakes on the Houston Texans mobile app.

They look to improve their 4-11 record after another devastating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. This marks the team's first losing season since 2017.

SEE RELATED STORY: J.J. Watt rants on Houston Texans' lack of professionalism, feels bad for fans

The team has dealt with plenty of change of this year, including the firing of now-former Head Coach Bill O'Brien just before game five.

That's when former defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel was brought in as interim head coach, breaking the record for oldest NFL head coach in history.

Now, if you're the Tennessee Titans, slow starts have been a common theme in four of the five losses, including Sunday's 40-14 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

If the Titans want to win, they'll need to start faster so they can rely on Derrick Henry to put the game away in the fourth quarter. Henry's 478 rushing yards in the fourth quarter leads all offensive players, not just running backs. He also has three fourth-quarter touchdowns, 12th among running backs.

If the Titans win over the Texans, they can still clinch the division because they hold the tiebreaker over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans' offense is averaging 23 points, but has lost four games in a row. A slow start out of them cannot happen either.

Kick-off is at 3:25 p.m. There will be a limited amount of fans at NRG Stadium.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflfootballhouston texanssportstennessee titans
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Watt rants on Texans' effort: 'If you don't care, go'
Bengals beat Texans 37-31 for first road win since 2018
J.J. Watt responds to 5-year-old fan's viral clip
2 close losses to Colts show Texans may not need long-term rebuild
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 men flee captivity from home, 15 victims unaccounted for
Woman shot to death, 3 deputies wounded in Midtown shooting
Fire breaks out at NW Houston warehouse
Sergeant killed in motorcycle accident after funeral escort job
Houston's warming back up again, with a sunny Sunday on tap
COVID-19 vaccine public clinic fully booked for today
Sunday will be busiest travel day in pandemic, TSA projects
Show More
UT names Steve Sarkisian as the new head football coach
Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
4-year-old child prodigy paints for a purpose
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Jan. 3
Man shot and abducted from NW Harris Co. apartment
More TOP STORIES News