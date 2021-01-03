HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans fans, it's been quite the long season, but the team has made it to their last game of the season.
The Texans are set to take on the Tennessee Titans on Fan Appreciation Day.
The team said one lucky fan will win 2021 season tickets by entering the sweepstakes on the Houston Texans mobile app.
They look to improve their 4-11 record after another devastating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. This marks the team's first losing season since 2017.
SEE RELATED STORY: J.J. Watt rants on Houston Texans' lack of professionalism, feels bad for fans
The team has dealt with plenty of change of this year, including the firing of now-former Head Coach Bill O'Brien just before game five.
That's when former defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel was brought in as interim head coach, breaking the record for oldest NFL head coach in history.
Now, if you're the Tennessee Titans, slow starts have been a common theme in four of the five losses, including Sunday's 40-14 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.
If the Titans want to win, they'll need to start faster so they can rely on Derrick Henry to put the game away in the fourth quarter. Henry's 478 rushing yards in the fourth quarter leads all offensive players, not just running backs. He also has three fourth-quarter touchdowns, 12th among running backs.
If the Titans win over the Texans, they can still clinch the division because they hold the tiebreaker over the Indianapolis Colts.
The Texans' offense is averaging 23 points, but has lost four games in a row. A slow start out of them cannot happen either.
Kick-off is at 3:25 p.m. There will be a limited amount of fans at NRG Stadium.
ESPN contributed to this report.
Texans need a fast start in season finale against the Titans
HOUSTON TEXANS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More