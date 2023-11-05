Stroud has 470 yards, 5 TDs, connects with Dell late to lift Texans to 39-37 victory over Bucs

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns, and his 15-yard touchdown pass to Tank Dell with 6 seconds remaining lifted the Houston Texans to a 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in a wild back-and-forth game.

Baker Mayfield put the Buccaneers on top with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 46 seconds left.

But the Texans (4-4) drove down the field and Stroud found Dell in the end zone to give the Texans the lead.

He kneeled instead of attempting the 2-point conversion with kicker Kaimi Fairbairn out with a quadriceps injury. The Buccaneers fumbled on the final play to give Houston the victory.

A 26-yard reception by Dell, who had 114 yards receiving, got the Texans within striking distance before Stroud found Dell again to complete the come-from-behind victory.

He helped carry Houston's offense on a day when running back Dameon Pierce sat out with an ankle injury and the Texans managed just 53 yards rushing.

Noah Brown had six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown and Dalton Schultz added 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Mayfield threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns and the Buccaneers (3-5) dropped their fourth straight game.

Stroud led the Texans to touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half to put them on top 30-23.

The Bucs tied it on a 1-yard run by Rachaad White before running back Dare Ogunbowale nailed a tiebreaking 29-yard field goal to put Houston on top 33-30 with about nine minutes to go. He handled the kickoff duties in the second half with kicker Kaimi Fairbairn out with a quadriceps injury. But Houston went for 2 on each of its three second-half touchdowns, before Ogunbowale made the big field goal.

He's the first non-kicker or punter to make a field goal since Wes Welker did it on Oct. 10, 2004, for the Dolphins against New England.

Tampa Bay extended its lead to 20-10 on a 49-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin early in the third quarter.

Brown took a short pass from Stroud and dashed 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the next drive to cut the lead. The Texans attempted a 2-point conversion with Fairbairn out. But Stroud was intercepted by Joe Tryon-Shoyinka leave the Bucs up 20-16.

McLaughlin added a 55-yard field goal to push it to 23-16 with 9 minutes left in the third.

Schultz caught a 26-yard pass on third-and-11 to extend Houston's next possession. Stroud then hit Dell in the corner of the end zone for a 29-yard TD that cut the lead to 23-22. The 2-point conversion failed when Stroud's throw to Dell fell short.

Schultz grabbed a 9-yard pass for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Stroud ran for the 2-point conversion to put the Texans up 30-23 before White's fourth-quarter score. A 53-yard reception by Mike Evans set up that score.

The Texans took a 7-3 lead when Stroud connected with Nico Collins on a 14-yard score with about nine minutes left in the first quarter.

Mayfield connected with Otton on a 3-yard TD pass to put Tampa Bay on top 10-7.

Mayfield threw a 9-yard pass to White on third down to get the Buccaneers to the 1. White waltzed into the end zone on the next play to push the lead to 17-7 with about nine minutes until halftime.

The Texans cut the lead to 17-10 on a 50-yard field goal by Fairbairn with five minutes left in the second quarter.

Schultz fumbled after a reception on Houston's first drive, and it was recovered Antoine Winfield Jr. on the Houston 42. The Buccaneers took a 3-0 lead on a 35-yard field goal by McLaughlin.

INJURIES

Buccaneers: CB Jamel Dean left in the first quarter with a concussion. ... DB Josh Hayes left in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. ... Houston S M.J. Stewart injured a shoulder in the second quarter. ... DT Hassan Ridgeway left in the third with an ankle injury. ... LB Jake Hansen injured his hand in the third. ... WR John Metchie left in the second half with a rib injury.

UP NEXT

Texans: Visit Bengals next Sunday.

Bucanneers: Host Tennessee next Sunday.

------

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl