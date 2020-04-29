community strong

Enjoy the Houston Symphony at home with new 'Living Room' series

By Katherine Donaldson
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- This week the Houston Symphony will launch a new "Living Room Series", four hour-long livestream recitals from the homes of the symphony's world-class musicians.

Each performance will feature a different musician, and many will be joined by members of their family. Houston Symphony Executive Director and CEO John Mangum said, "Since we can't perform live in Jones Hall, we thought a series of live, online recitals would be a great way to enjoy their artistry and creativity. These intimate home performances will allow audiences to get to experience them in a way that you can't in the context of our orchestral concerts."

The first performance is Friday, May 1, at 8 p.m. Principal Keyboard Scott Holshouser will perform with his son, vocalist Sean Holshouser. The father and son say they will perform music people know very well, and they hope it will be a positive moment during this difficult time.

On May 8, Principal Clarinet Mark Nuccio will perform music from around the world. He hopes the audience will be inspired to enjoy the recital with their favorite wines, spirits and cuisine from their travels.

On May 15, Principal Cello Brinton Averil Smith will be joined by his pianist wife and vocalist daughter.

On May 22, Associate Principal Viola Joan derHovsepian will perform with her husband, Houston Grand Opera Orchestra Bassist Erik Gronfor. They will be joined by their violinist daughter.

Tickets for each week's performance are on sale for $10 at www.houstonsymphony.org. When you purchase a ticket, you will receive a private link to enjoy the recital from the comfort of your own home. The Symphony encourages fans to consider purchasing multiple tickets to share as gifts with friends and family.
