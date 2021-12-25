christmas eve

Houston's Super Feast in need of 500 volunteers for Christmas Eve

By and Patrina Adger
Superfeast is huge success thanks to last-minute volunteers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Organizers with Super Feast were in desperate need of volunteers Thursday to pass out food and toys to thousands of people, but thanks to last-minute volunteers, the event was a huge success.

Twenty-four hours later, 3,000 Houstonians showed up to volunteer at the Citywide Club of America's 43rd Super Feast at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Initially, many volunteers backed out due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"Through the help of our outreach partners, it came together and as you can see, we have hundreds of volunteers here today," said Nicole Lopez, the community outreach director. "Houston Children's Charity and Toys for Tots definitely helped us fill that void. As you can see today, kids are not just receiving one or two toys. They're getting boxes full of toys."

Around 15,600 turkeys were given out and almost 3 million pounds of food was served.

