The ultimate guide to Houston summer camps

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Summer is right around the corner, and if you're a parent looking to explore options for summer camps around Houston, we've got you covered. Houston Moms Blog released its ultimate guide to summer camps around the city.If you're looking for a private, overnight Texas camp, Camp Olympia is available for boys and girls ages 6 through 16.There are one-week, two-week and three-week camp sessions available with more than 45 activities on Lake Livingston in Trinity.A total of 14 days away at the camp costs $3,750 and 21 days costs $4,750.If STEM education is what you're looking for, try iD Tech camps for kids and teens at Rice University and The Woodlands Preparatory School.According to iD Tech's website , the camp is offered to children ages 7 through 17. For one week, the camp costs $879.Your child may also have the opportunity to learn a new language at the Language Kids Summer Camp taking place at several Houston area locations.The camp runs from June through August and starts at $229 a week.Don't forget! Many camps are already open for registration.You can explore more camps here