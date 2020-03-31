coronavirus texas

Cell phone data shows people moving around less after stay-at-home order

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County's 'stay home' order is expected to be extended past the April 3rd date originally stated.

Most of the community has followed the order and stayed home, but statistically, how are we really dealing with the order and social distancing?

A study from Descartes Lab used people's cell phones to track and measure how far a person roamed from home. They used three dates to compare movement: March 9th, March 16th and March 23rd.

ABC13 looked at some of the local counties.



On March 9th, Harris County residents ventured about 5.4 miles from home. Their movement drastically reduced by 64% on March 23rd, venturing only about 1.9 miles from home.

As for Galveston County, on March 9th, folks ventured 6 miles from home. Then 2 weeks later, that number reduced to 1.9 miles.

Fort Bend County and Montgomery County residents ventured 6.1 and 8 miles respectively from home on March 9th. Then, by March 23rd, Fort Bend folks drastically went down to 1.6 miles, but Montgomery County residents still ventured out 3.4 miles from home.

On March 9th, people in Colorado County ventured 13.3 miles from home and people in Grimes County ventured 16.8 miles.

At the 2 week mark, Colorado County residents were still venturing 10.4 miles from home while Grimes County residents were venturing 10.5 miles from home.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus tipscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Show More
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
More TOP STORIES News