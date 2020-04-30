Man reportedly told police to shoot him during standoff in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A standoff has ended with the arrest of a man who climbed on top of a box truck in west Houston.

The scene unfolded Thursday morning on Dairy Ashford and Richmond. Police tell ABC13 the man was with his family when he started showing some strange behavior before leaving the house.

When he left the home and arrived at the intersection, police say the man started bashing his head on car windows in the parking lot before running into the truck and getting on top of it.

During the standoff, the man told officers to shoot him or he would shoot at them. After about 30 minutes, an officer was able to get the man of the truck unharmed.

Police say the man could be suffering some sort of head trauma from a sports-related injury and this could be the reason for the incident. The man was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and no charges were pending.
