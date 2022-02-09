astroworld festival tragedy

Houston launching Special Events Task Force in wake of Astroworld Festival tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston could see its first changes to city events today, three months after the Astroworld tragedy last year.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will join Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia Wednesday morning to announce a new task force focused specifically on how special events are organized in the Houston area.

A press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. to make the announcement. ABC13 will stream it live in the video player above.

The Special Events Task Force will review and make recommendations to improve communication, protocols and permitting requirements in the city and county.

Local leaders say they're doing this to ensure consistent operational standards for future events.

Fans waited for months to see Travis Scott at Astroworld. But the concert turned into a deadly tragedy. "Astroworld Aftermath" shows you what really happened that night.



In November 2021, a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. City and county leaders want to make sure something like this never happens again.

"We will have an improvement in how that communication works, specifically to security plans," said Susan Christian with the Mayor's Office of Special Events.

