deadly shooting

6 people shot, 4 killed in night of violence across Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

5 people shot, 3 killed in night of violence across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There were at least six people shot at five different locations across the city of Houston overnight, and four of them were killed.

There have been 199 homicides this year alone. That's up about 35% compared to last year, which counted 147 homicides.

Bellfort Street

Houston police responded to a reported homicide in the 7000 block of Bellfort Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting was not immediately available.



Franklin Street

A man and a woman flagged down an officer for help at the intersection of Franklin and Austin after they were both shot multiple times around 12:45 a.m.

The victims told HPD one or two suspects on foot approached their car and gunned them down. They drove as fast as they could away from the scene before flagging down a police officer.

The man and woman were both transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not have further information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.



Market Street

Around 12:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting on Market Street near Benson in northeast Houston.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his early 60s dead in the street from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Neighbors say the victim lives in the neighborhood and usually walks along Market Street to get to his house.

The victim still had his personal belongings, so officers do not believe the shooting was linked to a robbery, HPD said.

Police say one neighbor heard a gunshot but didn't call to report it. Another neighbor saw the victim in the street and was able to piece together what happened.



Glenhurst Drive

Police responded to a shooting at a home in the 6000 block of Glenhurst Drive around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a man in his 70s was letting someone stay at his house. The homeowner reportedly got into an altercation with the guest over paying rent.

Police say the homeowner asked the individual to leave. That's when the guest came to the home and kicked in the door, according to HPD.

An altercation broke out and police say the homeowner shot and killed the guest.

Police say the homeowner is cooperating with investigators.

Officers are working to determine charges in the case. No one had been charged Wednesday morning.


Stella Link Road

Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a fatal shooting at a gas station in the 9700 block of Stella Link Road.

According to HPD, the victim was standing at a gas pump at Sunny's Food Store when he was approached by several males.

Multiple shots were fired, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim may have been targeted.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video at the gas station.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a white pick-up truck.



Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shothouston police departmentdeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
'Rust' armorer said loading blanks was 'scariest thing' in podcast
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News