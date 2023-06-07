Houston police are searching for the suspect who they say opened fire on two women in a car on April 16.

2 women injured when man fired multiple shots at their car on Kirby, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a man who they say fired multiple shots at a car with two women inside.

The shooting happened at about 9:35 p.m. on April 16 in the 8600 block of Kirby Drive.

Police say Jaelyn Deshawn Turner, 25, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The evening of the shooting, police responded to a call in the 2200 block of the South Loop West. At the scene, officers found a red Honda with bullet holes and blood inside. Officers later learned that two women, 24 and 25 years old, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told officers that the incident began at 9200 South Main Street and escalated to the shooting at 8600 Kirby.

Video from the scene shows the moment gunshots were fired at the red car.

An investigation identified Turner as the suspect. He was charged on May 2 for his alleged role.

In addition to Turner, police said they are searching for two unidentified persons of interest.

A surveillance video released by HPD shows Turner and the two persons of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information on Turner's whereabouts or the identities of the persons of interest is urged to call HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

