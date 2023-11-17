WATCH LIVE

SkyEye video shows HPD responding to SW Houston apartment complex after shots reportedly fired

ByNick Natario KTRK logo
Friday, November 17, 2023 10:31PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was hurt in a shooting that stemmed from a disturbance in southwest Houston on Friday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said it responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m. along Beechnut Street.

HPD could only say a security guard was involved in the incident but did not specifically say how.

SkyEye flew over the scene of an apartment complex where heavy police presence surrounded the area.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured or how the shooting unfolded.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates.

