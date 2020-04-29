3 teens charged in death of 53-year-old Houston man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have arrested three suspects in connection with the death of a man, investigators say.

On April 9, officers responded to a reported robbery in the 9500 block of South Post Oak Road. When officers arrived, they learned that 53-year-old Daniel Musterman had confronted the suspects who had broken into his car.

During the confrontation, police say the suspects, Kevin White, Judah Hill and Jeremiah King, all 18 years old, attacked Musterman and left with his wallet.

After the attack, Musterman was taken to a hospital. Musterman was on life support until April 26, when he was pronounced dead.

All three suspects have been charged with murder.
