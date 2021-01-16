Former Houston Rockets owner Charlie Thomas dies at age 89

Former Houston Rockets owner, Charlie Thomas, died on Friday night, said NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
Thomas owned the team for more than ten years from 1982 to 1993.
"He was an outstanding businessman and a passionate basketball fan who remained a loyal supporter of the Rockets long after he sold the team," Silver said in a statement.
The team's star guard, James Harden, was recently traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.
