2 Houston Rockets players set foot into All Summer League Teams, including MVP Cam Whitmore

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) -- The 2023-2024 NBA season has yet to start, but the Houston Rockets are already making a big splash as the All-Summer League teams were announced.

Starting off strong, the NBA 2K24 Summer League's Most Valuable Player was awarded to Rockets first-round draft pick, former Villanova forward Cam Whitmore. He was also named to All-Summer League First-Team.

Whitmore continued his impressive debut in the Summer League by leading the charge as the 5-0 Rockets are slated to play in the Summer League Championship.

According to the Associated Press, Whitmore has quite the head-turning stats for a rookie. He averaged nearly 20 points, 6.3 rebounds, and one assist in his first four games.

But he's not done. His 3.5 steals per game ties him for the most-ever in the Summer League.

And let's not forget those energetic and down-right brutal slam dunks.

Whitemore's journey to the NBA was a shocker as he was considered a top-five pick leading up to the draft but fell to No. 20 overall to the Rockets.

This rookie looks to be able to merge into the Rockets' lineup very well come October.

But we're not done with the accolades. There was a second-year Rockets player named to the Summer League Second Team.

Jabari "Locksmith" Smith Jr. came out the gates on fire as the 6-foot-11 forward captivated basketball enthusiasts with his 33-point game against the Portland Trailblazers and the No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson as the Rockets opened the Summer League Series.

In mimicking the last few games of the Rockets' 22-win season last year, Smith, in typical fashion, made a game-winning three-pointer to propel the home team to its first win.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft didn't stop there. He topped his last game of the series in his second game against the Detroit Pistons with a 38-point performance before being shut down for the remainder of the season.

The Rockets aim to finish their undefeated season with a championship against the unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, July 17, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.