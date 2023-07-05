Surveillance video shared by HPD shows the suspects approach the victim's car before punching and kicking him. Police say they took off with the man's keys and cellphone.

Video shows 3 suspects punch and kick man they knew during robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three males are wanted for punching and kicking a man they knew during a robbery outside an apartment complex in north Houston, police said.

On Wednesday, the Houston Police Department released surveillance video of the June 22 robbery that happened in the 800 block of Greens Road.

The 22-year-old victim told police that he was driving by a group of males standing outside the apartment when he recognized one of them and stopped his car to talk.

Police said that's when the three suspects started punching and kicking the man before taking his keys and cellphone. The suspects even tried taking the victim's car but weren't able so they ran away, video shows.

One of the suspects is described as a Black man in his early 20s. Police say he is skinny and has a bit of facial hair.

As for the other two victims, police did not provide an age range but did describe one of them as a Black heavyset man with dreads and the other as Black skinny man.

Video shows what the suspects were last seen wearing.

If you know any information regarding the suspect's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.