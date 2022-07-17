restaurants

Houston Restaurant Weeks reveals highly anticipated partial list of participating eateries

By Steven Devadanam
HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians ready to dine out and do good can now plan accordingly, thanks to Houston's most popular charity dining event.

Houston Restaurant Weeks revealed a partial list of menus of participating restaurants on Friday, July 15. More restaurants and menus will be added to the official website through August 1, the organization announced. This year, more than 250 restaurants are expected to participate.

The always-buzzy dining event will follow its usual schedule from Aug. 1 through Labor Day weekend (Monday, Sept. 5). That means Houstonians will have 36 days to dine out and do good.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
