EMBED >More News Videos A 17-year-old was rescued from forced prostitution on Thanksgiving Day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local rapper has been convicted of conspiracy and sex trafficking.A federal jury found Jaimian Sims, of The Sauce Factory, guilty after eight hours of deliberation.He was arrested two years ago after authorities rescued a teenage girl from a motel off the North Freeway.Sims and two co-defendents posted the teen's services onHe faces up to life in prison and will be sentenced in August.