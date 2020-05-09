Annual Ramadan Iftar dinner in Houston held virtually this year due to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Known as the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan was celebrated differently this year for Muslims all over the world.Social distancing guidelines recommended by health officials and the government due to COVID-19 prevented many who observe this month from gathering with family and friends after sunset to break their long day of fasting together.The meal that families share with each other after the fast is over is called Iftar. It coincides with the evening prayer, the last of the five Muslims perform through out the day.A Ramadan Iftar dinner is held every year in Houston to celebrate the month with the local Islamic community. This year, the event will be held virtually on Saturday, May 9.Mayor Sylvester Turner has been the keynote speaker for several years and will express remarks this year also.In lieu of dinner, meals were distributed for pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Bayou City Event Center before the live broadcast of the event.