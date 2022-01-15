power outage

Strong wind gusts also cause COVID testing sites to close Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

The City of Houston is set to have a total of 5 COVID-19 testing mega sites due to the rise in cases and the omicron variant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have not noticed by now, there are some really strong wind gusts happening throughout much of southeast Texas. It's causing power outages for more than 13,000 people.

The video above is from a previous story.

At 3:20 p.m., CenterPoint Energy reported 13,794 customers without power. By 4:20 p.m., 6,000 customers were without power.

"High winds and downed trees and limbs are impacting power lines and causing outages," the company said in part of a statement.

CenterPoint Energy is asking customers to report fallen power lines by calling 713-207-2222.



A Wind Advisory was extended until 9 p.m. Saturday for Matagorda, Jackson, Chambers, Brazoria, Harris and Galveston Counties, though winds are expected to weaken by Sunday morning.

In addition, the strong winds have caused a couple of COVID-19 testing sites to close Saturday.

The Houston Health Department announced the testing site at Acres Homes Multi-Service Center had closed for the day due to tents damaged by winds.



The testing site at Delmar Stadium has also been closed for the day, rerouting clients with appointments to nearby Curative sites.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonwindcoronavirus testingpower outagecoronavirusweatherwind damagecovid 19severe weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
New Tesla facility in Angleton to aid Texas power grid
ERCOT says power resources ready for winter weather after inspections
Texas officials promise 'lights will stay on' this winter
Texas cities short on 2 key fixes after winter storm, officials say
TOP STORIES
Cracker Barrel manager fatally shot during robbery attempt
Armed man takes hostages at Texas synagogue, sources say
Strong cold front brings chilly and breezy conditions this weekend
Man killed, innocent woman shot after neighbors report crash
Tsunami advisory issued for US after volcano explosion
Traffic cheat sheet for drivers wanting to avoid marathon runners
Emergency repairs at 610 West Loop NB cause 2-lane closure at I-69
Show More
Man who was nude baby on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' cover refiles lawsuit
Law enforcement ups their search on fake paper license plates
Netflix raises subscription prices again
Looking for a seasonal job? Apply for open gigs with RodeoHouston
Harris County bans criminal history question on job applications
More TOP STORIES News