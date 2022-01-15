Strong wind gusts also cause COVID testing sites to close Saturday

#Houston - Strong winds in the area tomorrow can potentially cause widespread outages and delays in power restoration. Our crews are on standby and ready to respond as needed. Sign up for power alerts and view power outages at https://t.co/xga0GFCB6S #hounews #houwx https://t.co/gmK4E2mkjm — CenterPoint Energy Alerts (@CNPalerts) January 14, 2022

Our Acres Homes Multi-Service Center #COVID19 testing site is closed for the day (Jan. 15) due to wind damage to tents. Dozens of other free testing sites are open today. Find nearby sites at https://t.co/zEVXZTgKpo or by calling 832-393-4220. #hounews pic.twitter.com/MJ51cT7WXC — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 15, 2022

UPDATE: The Delmar Stadium #COVID19 testing site is closed for the remainder of the day (Jan. 15) due to high winds. Clients with appointments are being routed to nearby Curative sites. #hounews @HoustonTX @HoustonOEM @houmayor https://t.co/E2AUv90RQ1 — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 15, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have not noticed by now, there are some really strong wind gusts happening throughout much of southeast Texas. It's causing power outages for more than 13,000 people.At 3:20 p.m., CenterPoint Energy reported 13,794 customers without power. By 4:20 p.m., 6,000 customers were without power."High winds and downed trees and limbs are impacting power lines and causing outages," the company said in part of a statement.CenterPoint Energy is asking customers to report fallen power lines by calling 713-207-2222.A Wind Advisory was extended until 9 p.m. Saturday for Matagorda, Jackson, Chambers, Brazoria, Harris and Galveston Counties, though winds are expected to weaken by Sunday morning.In addition, the strong winds have caused a couple of COVID-19 testing sites to close Saturday.The Houston Health Department announced the testing site at Acres Homes Multi-Service Center had closed for the day due to tents damaged by winds.The testing site at Delmar Stadium has also been closed for the day, rerouting clients with appointments to nearby Curative sites.