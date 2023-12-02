A robbery suspect was shot and killed after an HPD officer was struck in an ambush-style attack in Sharpstown, Houston police say.

Suspect killed after HPD officer shot in 'ambush-style' attack in Sharpstown, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer was shot, and a suspect is dead after an overnight shooting in Houston's west side.

The Houston Police Department spoke with Eyewitness News inside Memorial Herman, where the veteran officer is getting treatment.

Chief Troy Finner told ABC13 that the officer became aware of a suspect who is connected to multiple robberies and possibly an aggravated robbery.

On Saturday, the officer reportedly noticed the suspect appeared to be casing some businesses along the 6900 block of Harwin Drive at about 1 a.m., according to Finner.

Investigators said the officer confronted the suspect, and gunfire was exchanged.

The suspect was shot and killed, and the officer was shot in the arm, leg, and once in the side, according to police. Finner said the officer's tactical vest saved his life.

The police chief said he couldn't share the officer's name yet but told ABC13 his wife is at the hospital with him.

A woman was detained, but it isn't clear whether she's a suspect or wanted for questioning.

