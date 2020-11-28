Health & Fitness

Houston Police Department senior officer dies due to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department officer lost his life to COVID-19, Chief Art Acevedo announced on Twitter.

A 36-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, Senior Police Officer Ernest Leal Jr., 60, was battling coronavirus in the hospital for some time. He died on Friday evening.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the death of @houstonpolice Officer Ernest Leal, Jr. He battled COVID-19 with great vigor and courage," Acevedo wrote.



Leal joined HPD in August 1984, working with both the northeast patrol division and the jail division. He later moved to the north patrol division where he served for more than 30 years.

Leal leaves behind a wife and four children, as well as his mom, two brothers and a sister.

"We have truly lost a man that defines what it means to be a public servant," Acevedo wrote on Twitter.
