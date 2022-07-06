baby

Police need help finding parents of baby boy found in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need the public's help identifying a baby found alone in southwest Houston.

According to HPD, the baby was located at an apartment complex located at 10300 S. Wilcrest Drive on Tuesday around 12:40 p.m.

Police did not elaborate on where or how the child was found.

The baby boy is believed to be between 6 and 10 months old. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a medium-brown complexion, according to HPD.



Police said attempts to locate a guardian for the child have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Detective R. Blackmon at 713-830-3265.

