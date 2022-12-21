Cadets get $10K incentive when they join Houston Police Department

The Houston Police Department is giving newcomers a $10,000 incentive that's federally funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is hoping $10,000 will help recruit some new officers.

The new incentive program was announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Newcomers are expected to get the money in three installments.

Academy Start: $2,500 to be paid within 30 days of beginning the Police Academy

Mid-way: $2,500 to be paid after completing three months in the Police Academy

Completion: $5,000 to be paid after completion of the 6-month Police Academy and TCOLE requirements

Although, HPD says the employee must have demonstrated satisfactory performance and attendance based upon the department's policies and procedures concerning review standards.

Cadets who are already in the HPD academy will receive a lump sum after becoming probationary officers. The first group of cadets is scheduled to receive their incentive pay on Jan. 13.

13 Investigates checked recent numbers from HPD and found there are nearly 60 fewer cadets right now, compared to this time last year.

"Recruiting is a challenge all police departments face," HPD Chief Troy Finner said. "While we have been successful in our recruiting efforts and maintaining acceptance standards, this incentive allows HPD to remain competitive in the law enforcement market and continue to attract the most qualified applicants."

