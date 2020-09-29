Mayor Turner's taskforce recommends over 100 changes to HPD

Releasing body camera footage of incidents in a consistent and timely manner

Restricting use of force for all HPPD officers

Expanding the use of mental health professionals who would help officers by intervening with those in a mental health crisis, domestic violence, human trafficking or who may be involved with substance abuse or homelessness

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A review board appointed by Mayor Sylvester Turner has recommended more than 100 changes to the Houston Police Department.The board is urging Turner and council to take action to "reimagine Houston public safety."In June, HPD faced calls for reform following the killing of George Floyd due to police brutality. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes.Here are some of the recommendations:The report also calls for more de-escalation training for officers and overhauling the current Independent Police Oversight Board to include a diverse civilian board to "hold the HPD accountable to a higher standard."The mayor has not yet commented on the 71-page proposal, but Eyewitness News expects to hear more on the proposal from the mayor on Wednesday.