Wild chase ends with HPD pulling suspect out of car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have identified the man they say led them on a chase in the middle of rush hour into downtown Houston Tuesday afternoon.Roy Emanuel Hooks, 59, is charged with felony evading in a motor vehicle and terroristic threat of family members.SkyEye, which had followed the pursuit from southeast Houston where it began, captured officers pulling Hooks out of the vehicle after it drove up on a sidewalk in the area of San Jacinto and Rusk just after 4:30 p.m.According to police, officers began pursuing the suspect in a dark-colored car around 3:30 p.m.Police said the chase was tied to a disturbance call from a home in the 4900 block of E. Ridge Creek Drive at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, a black male inside a Nissan SUV refused to get out of the car.The driver then sped off and officers gave chase.SkyEye caught up with the chase in progress in the area of the East 610 Loop at Highway 225. Hooks got off the highway and took multiple turns on surface streets, before re-entering the freeway at 610 and the Gulf Freeway.Hooks then headed northbound on I-45 and later exited at Scott Street, traveling on the feeder road. He then took Pease into downtown.Along the way, Hooks hit the fender of one innocent driver.HPD briefly backed off when the pursuit became too risky to continue in the crowded downtown area.But officers spotted Hooks and resumed the pursuit, before he was taken into custody. There were no immediate reports of injuries.