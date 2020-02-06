police chase

Wild chase ends with HPD pulling suspect out of car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have identified the man they say led them on a chase in the middle of rush hour into downtown Houston Tuesday afternoon.

Roy Emanuel Hooks, 59, is charged with felony evading in a motor vehicle and terroristic threat of family members.




SkyEye, which had followed the pursuit from southeast Houston where it began, captured officers pulling Hooks out of the vehicle after it drove up on a sidewalk in the area of San Jacinto and Rusk just after 4:30 p.m.
According to police, officers began pursuing the suspect in a dark-colored car around 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: SkyEye captures wild pursuit on South Freeway
EMBED More News Videos

It was captured on SkyEye: See this dangerous police chase that took place just as Houston's afternoon commute began.



Police said the chase was tied to a disturbance call from a home in the 4900 block of E. Ridge Creek Drive at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, a black male inside a Nissan SUV refused to get out of the car.

The driver then sped off and officers gave chase.
SkyEye caught up with the chase in progress in the area of the East 610 Loop at Highway 225. Hooks got off the highway and took multiple turns on surface streets, before re-entering the freeway at 610 and the Gulf Freeway.

Hooks then headed northbound on I-45 and later exited at Scott Street, traveling on the feeder road. He then took Pease into downtown.

Along the way, Hooks hit the fender of one innocent driver.

HPD briefly backed off when the pursuit became too risky to continue in the crowded downtown area.

But officers spotted Hooks and resumed the pursuit, before he was taken into custody. There were no immediate reports of injuries.





SEE ALSO: Driver in 'Hellcat' muscle car sentenced after memorable chase
EMBED More News Videos

Live footage of a high-speed chase on the east freeway.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasehouston police departmentcar chase
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
High-speed chase ends in shootout on I-10
Runaway pig leads CT police on 45 minute chase
Gunman who hijacked bus was wanted in girlfriend's murder
Deputy shoots suspect who pulled out gun in foot chase
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News