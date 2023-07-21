A police chase in southwest Houston ended with a suspect in custody. ABC13 has live coverage above.

Domestic violence suspect arrested after police chase ends with crash into pole in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase with a domestic violence suspect ended with a crash into an innocent driver and then a pole in southwest Houston.

Houston police said a few hours before the chase began, they responded to a family violence call in the 12000 block of Hillcroft Street early Friday morning.

There, they spoke to a woman who said she had been assaulted earlier Friday morning by her boyfriend. HPD said the woman had visible injuries, but did not require medical treatment.

The boyfriend wasn't home when officers arrived, but the woman was able to provide a description of him and the black Infinity SUV he was driving, which belonged to her mom, HPD said.

A while later, officers received another call from the woman, who said her boyfriend had returned and was following her in her vehicle. Dispatch led the woman to the South Gessner HPD patrol station for help.

From there, the suspect, who was still following the woman, fled and led police on a 34-minute chase through southwest Houston. The chase reportedly started around 9:45 a.m.

At one point, HPD said the suspect got out of his vehicle and officers pursed him on foot, but he then got back into his car and fled again.

The chase ended when the suspect struck a bystander's vehicle in the 11500 block of Chimney Rock Road, and then crashed into a pole.

Police said the suspect was not wearing a seatbelt and slammed his head into the windshield. He was taken into custody and then to the hospital.

SkyEye video from above the scene shows the suspect being loaded into an ambulance with a bandage around his head.

The woman the suspect crashed into was taken to the hospital out of precaution. SkyEye video shows her red SUV crashed into a nearby ditch.

HPD said the suspect will likely face aggravated assault family violence, evading, and stolen vehicle charges.

Police described the suspect as a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s. They said he was wearing an ankle monitor when he was taken into custody.

It's unclear what previous charge the ankle monitor is tied to. HPD did not release the suspect's identity.