2 thieves lead police on chase after stealing truck parts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two thieves who allegedly stole expensive truck parts were caught Thursday morning after leading police on a chase from northwest to northeast Houston.

Police say one of the thieves is just 15 years old.

The two were caught by an off-duty officer around 2:30 a.m. on West 38th Street and Shepherd.

A stash of catalytic converters were found that police believe the thieves stole from warehouse trucks.

When the officer saw them, the thieves hopped a fence and led police on a chase.

The chase ended on Bretshire in northeast Houston. Police say both thieves are in custody.

Watch the video above for more on this story, and several more of today's biggest headlines.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonauto thefttheftcar chasepolice camerarobbery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News