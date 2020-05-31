HPD says baby among those shot at block party

BREAKING: Houston police tell me a baby is among the multiple people shot in Sunnyside tonight. Neighbors tell me someone shot up a block party near Scott street. Live report now on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/rvAO6Pouj8 — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) May 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after multiple people, including a baby, were reportedly shot near Scott street on Saturday night.Initials reports from neighbors stated a block party was taking place in the SE Houston neighborhood before the shooting occurred.ABC13 reporter Stefania Okolie said she saw two bodies being moved away on stretchers.