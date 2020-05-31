HPD says baby among those shot at block party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after multiple people, including a baby, were reportedly shot near Scott street on Saturday night.

Initials reports from neighbors stated a block party was taking place in the SE Houston neighborhood before the shooting occurred.

ABC13 reporter Stefania Okolie said she saw two bodies being moved away on stretchers.



