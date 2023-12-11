13 Investigates: Billions in unaccounted water as Houston pipe repairs cost millions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Water pooled on the side of the street where Peter Koelling took his dog for an afternoon walk.

The Houstonian said it wasn't the first time a leaking pipe caused a stream of water to flow down the street and Koelling worries what might happen if the city doesn't come up with a better fix.

"It's more of an issue over the long term. We haven't planned properly for our infrastructure. We don't have a good system for repair and response and some of these big gushes, they ought to be attacking them kind of based on the volume so that you're saving more water," Koelling said. "It has a lot of repercussions."

13 Investigates found that while Houstonians were under water restrictions this past summer, the amount of water being wasted because of broken city pipes wasn't in the millions - it was in the billions.

13 Investigates the high cost of losing billions of gallons of water and what the city is doing to fix it

