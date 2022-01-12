teen killed

16-year-old girl shot and killed as she walked dog in SW Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

16-year-old girl shot and killed while walking dog in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed while out walking her dog in her southwest Houston neighborhood, police say.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at 15400 Park Manor near Markwood Lane.

Police told ABC13 that residents said they heard gun shots.

One family knew their daughter was out walking her dog, so they became worried and went to look for her.

Sadly, they found the teen dead, lying on the side of the road next to a community park.

The dog ran home.



So far, police believe this was a drive-by shooting and a dark-colored vehicle may have taken off from the scene.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video.

In the meantime, they ask anyone with video or more information to please call Crime Stoppers or the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-9080.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootingteen killedteen shotshootingteen
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Prayers for peace at vigil honoring teen found dead at Baytown park
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Conroe ISD student charged with felony murder in weekend crash
Teen suspected of DWI in fatal crash in Spring
TOP STORIES
Large flames engulfing home in city of South Houston
Woman had no ties to area where her body was found, family says
Slow warming trend before weekend cold front
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US, Britain
Leukemia survivor's Humble gym torn apart in tornado
Family loses second child in wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway
Deputy involved in crash while responding to call in Katy
Show More
Job alert! HISD looking to hire 500 student tutors
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch Omicron
Report: 'Significant reform' needed to improve state foster system
2 men shot outside River Oaks apartment after leaving club
Bank of America lowers overdraft fees, removes insufficient funds fees
More TOP STORIES News