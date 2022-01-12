16-year-old girl shot and killed as she walked dog in SW Houston

Southwest officers are at a shooting scene 15400 Park Manor. 16 year old female deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/fJwiY1ynlf — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 12, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed while out walking her dog in her southwest Houston neighborhood, police say.It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at 15400 Park Manor near Markwood Lane.Police told ABC13 that residents said they heard gun shots.One family knew their daughter was out walking her dog, so they became worried and went to look for her.Sadly, they found the teen dead, lying on the side of the road next to a community park.The dog ran home.So far, police believe this was a drive-by shooting and a dark-colored vehicle may have taken off from the scene.Investigators are looking for surveillance video.In the meantime, they ask anyone with video or more information to please call Crime Stoppers or the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-9080.