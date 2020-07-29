Houston fugitive wanted for murder fell to his death during Canada chase, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect wanted in the shooting of his estranged wife is believed to be dead after a chase in Canada.

Houston police said the shooting happened at 17030 Imperial Valley Drive on July 13.



Alberto Ayala Guerrero, 55, was charged with murder after police say he assaulted and shot his wife, 32-year-old Yenisleydi Dominguez, to death during an argument with her and her brother.

Police say Guerrero fled the scene on foot and was believed to possibly be driving a white Kenworth dump truck with no license plates.

According to authorities, an investigation determined that Guerrero fled to Ontario, Canada, in a Honda Civic. While there, police say Guerrero was involved in a pursuit with officers. According to the Canadian Special Investigations Unit, Guerrero jumped off an overpass during the chase and onto moving traffic.

Police say he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
