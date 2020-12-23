Couple dead in west Houston murder-suicide

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people died Wednesday morning in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide outside a west Houston apartment complex.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 2600 block of Westerland Drive.

Witnesses said they heard screaming as a couple was arguing outside before shots rang out, according to Houston police.

Residents found the bodies of a man and a woman in a black Ford Mustang outside. Both had gunshot wounds, police said.

The man and woman, who appeared to be in their early 20s, were not immediately identified. It appeared the man shot the woman to death before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Police believe the two were in a relationship for around the past year, and it wasn't immediately clear what led to the tragedy.
