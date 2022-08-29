Monkeypox case reported at IDEA Public Schools campus in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A case of monkeypox may have broken through into a Houston classroom just days after Harris County health officials cleared what appeared as a case involving a child under 2 years old.

IDEA Public Schools, a national charter school network with locations in four states, disclosed on Monday that a monkeypox case was recently reported at the IDEA Hardy campus, located at 1930 Little York Road in north Houston.

"We are working closely with Harris County Public Health (HCPH) to identify and offer guidance to anyone who may have been exposed," a statement read in part.

IDEA Public Schools did not offer many details about whether the case involved a student, a teacher, or a support staff member.

"IDEA Hardy's facility staff conducted a deep cleaning of all spaces and wiped down classrooms and frequently touched surfaces as well as provided additional cleaning supplies for disinfection," the statement continued.

The school system added that it is keeping families informed of the virus, but didn't say whether any part or all of the campus would need to be closed.

Just last Wednesday, HCPH reported that a child under 2 years old had a false-positive monkeypox test result. It wasn't immediately confirmed whether the child caught his or her rash in a daycare or classroom setting.

IDEA Hardy is a relatively young school, opening in 2020, according to the campus' website. Current enrollment is about 450 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The campus began classes for the school year on Aug. 4.

