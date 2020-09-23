Houston mom of 3 found beaten to death by 8-year-old son

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother of three was found dead by her 8-year-old son after being severely beaten by her boyfriend, according to Houston police.

It happened at an apartment on De Soto Street near Antione Drive in northwest Houston on Sept. 19.

HPD Homicide Division Sgt. S. Murdock and Det. R. Rivera reported Ashley M. Garcia, 27, dead at the scene. She had suffered severe head and body trauma.

The suspect, Alexis Armando Rojas-Mendez, was charged with murder and remains at large.


Garcia's family said a funeral will be held Thursday. She leaves behind three children: Camila, Luis and Billy.

Anyone with information on the incident or on the whereabouts of Rojas-Mendez is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
