Houston Mayor, Police Chief discuss city's response to protests for George Floyd's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple people were arrested when protests during the march for the death of Houston native George Floyd escalated on Friday after people in the crowds swarmed downtown Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief, Art Acevedo, discussed the city's response to these protests and further ones scheduled.

Eighty percent of the protests on Friday were peaceful, while the rest involved defacing buildings, looting and committing other violence, said Turner. He asked residents to report any individuals intending to do violence.

"This is our house," Turner said. "This is our home."

Chief Acevedo also mentioned they cannot tolerate criminal misconduct, but they will march with protesters "in a constructive way, not destructive way." He added HPD will not use rubber bullets or gas and mandated protesters avoid highways.

"We stand with George Floyd's family, the African American community. We will come march with them (protesters)," said Acevedo. "Until the saints come marching home, until we can't march no more."

Videos captured show protesters being arrested, led away by officers and crowds throwing rocks and bottles at police.

An HPD officer's patrol vehicle was damaged, with the windshield and back window smashed out.



READ MORE: Officers hospitalized, patrol cars damaged after protest, police union says

ABC13's SkyEye captured a scene where a person is seen blasting a fire extinguisher at law enforcement.

EMBED More News Videos

SkyEye captured a scene where a person is seen blasting a fire extinguisher at law enforcement.



Officers confronted protesters that marched on 1-10.

EMBED More News Videos

Police confront protesters on I-10 near Mcnee.



Houston police arrested another protester in front of the old police station on Riesner.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston police arrest a protester in front of the old police station on Reisner.



The march came after 46-year-old Floyd died moments after being handcuffed in what protesters are calling a brutal arrest. Police officer, Derek Chauvin, was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

RELATED LINKS:
Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with 3rd-degree murder
White House placed on lockdown, CNN headquarters vandalized during protest
Obama responds to George Floyd death, highlighting how racism is 'normal' in 2020 America
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonriotarrestblack lives matterprotestviral videoafrican americanspolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIFTOFF! SpaceX Falcon 9 leaves the pad at Kennedy Space Center
Family members of George Floyd speaks out after protests in Houston
George Floyd, cop charged in his death worked at same nightclub
News crew shot with pepper balls by police during protest
Former classmates gather for George Floyd vigil in Third Ward
The morning after: Damage left behind after downtown chaos
PARKING LOT: Massive US-59 closure causing major delays
Show More
Emergency water leak repair may cause low pressure today
Man's love for Houston urges him to clean graffiti from protest
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit
A few downpours possible on a hot weekend
More TOP STORIES News