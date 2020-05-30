Houston Mayor, Police Chief discuss city's response to protests for George Floyd's death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6220567" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SkyEye captured a scene where a person is seen blasting a fire extinguisher at law enforcement.

Police confront protesters on I-10 near Mcnee.

Houston police arrest a protester in front of the old police station on Reisner.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple people were arrested when protests during the march for the death of Houston native George Floyd escalated on Friday after people in the crowds swarmed downtown Houston.Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief, Art Acevedo, discussed the city's response to these protests and further ones scheduled.Eighty percent of the protests on Friday were peaceful, while the rest involved defacing buildings, looting and committing other violence, said Turner. He asked residents to report any individuals intending to do violence."This is our house," Turner said. "This is our home."Chief Acevedo also mentioned they cannot tolerate criminal misconduct, but they will march with protesters "in a constructive way, not destructive way." He added HPD will not use rubber bullets or gas and mandated protesters avoid highways."We stand with George Floyd's family, the African American community. We will come march with them (protesters)," said Acevedo. "Until the saints come marching home, until we can't march no more."Videos captured show protesters being arrested, led away by officers and crowds throwing rocks and bottles at police.An HPD officer's patrol vehicle was damaged, with the windshield and back window smashed out.ABC13's SkyEye captured a scene where a person is seen blasting a fire extinguisher at law enforcement.Officers confronted protesters that marched on 1-10.Houston police arrested another protester in front of the old police station on Riesner.The march came after 46-year-old Floyd died moments after being handcuffed in what protesters are calling a brutal arrest. Police officer, Derek Chauvin, was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.