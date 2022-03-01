houston livestock show and rodeo

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to undergo Americans with Disabilities Act compliance review

By
EMBED <>More Videos

After a long hiatus, RodeoHouston returns today!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is back up after a two-year hiatus, but it is currently undergoing an investigation.

The video above is from a previous story.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said they are looking at the event to make it accessible for individuals with disabilities. According to the attorney's office, the investigation stems from complaints that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA). Some of the allegations include failing to provide accessible parking, accessible seating, and accessible routes.

In a response, HLSR said it is committed to providing an open and accessible event for everyone and looks forward to working with the U.S. Department of Justice.

This is the rodeo's full statement:

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a family-friendly event, and we are committed to providing an open and accessible event for everyone. We look forward to working with the U.S. Department of Justice and have expressed our willingness to cooperate. We are not aware of any specific ADA complaints, and are committed to meeting or exceeding ADA requirements. However, if any issues arise, the Rodeo will work with NRG Park to make any adjustments needed.

In addition to ADA requirements, the Rodeo has many additional opportunities for our guests, including a Sensory Friendly Day on Friday, March 4, competitions and activities for special needs individuals, and services for the visually and hearing impaired. Visit rodeohouston.com/accommodations for more information on the Rodeo's special accommodations.

For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustondisabilitywheelchair accessiblehouston livestock show and rodeoparkingrodeo houstonamericans with disabilities actinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
After a long hiatus, RodeoHouston returns today!
50 Cent buys top Texas wine for $125,000 at rodeo competition
Rapper Bun B shares why headlining RodeoHouston concert brought tears
Here are multiple ways to park for the rodeo this year
TOP STORIES
Here are 5 questions the Texas primary will answer
Union rejects MLB's last offer at deadline to cancel games
Rally for child victims of gun violence marches through downtown
Houston Consul General of Ukraine calls for Texas leaders to act
1st court hearing underway for Astroworld Festival civil lawsuits
Zelensky urges Biden to send strong message on Russia at SOTU speech
Manvel police shoot suspect who tried to run over them, officials say
Show More
Mild Tuesday with a big warm up later this week
Man killed in southwest Houston house fire, HFD confirms
Houston to focus on road rage and homicides in 2022 March on Crime
High school senior gets more than $1M in scholarship offers
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church
More TOP STORIES News