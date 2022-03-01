Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to undergo Americans with Disabilities Act compliance review

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is back up after a two-year hiatus, but it is currently undergoing an investigation.On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said they are looking at the event to make it accessible for individuals with disabilities. According to the attorney's office, the investigation stems from complaints that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA). Some of the allegations include failing to provide accessible parking, accessible seating, and accessible routes.In a response, HLSR said it is committed to providing an open and accessible event for everyone and looks forward to working with the U.S. Department of Justice.This is the rodeo's full statement: