HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is back up after a two-year hiatus, but it is currently undergoing an investigation.
The video above is from a previous story.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said they are looking at the event to make it accessible for individuals with disabilities. According to the attorney's office, the investigation stems from complaints that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA). Some of the allegations include failing to provide accessible parking, accessible seating, and accessible routes.
In a response, HLSR said it is committed to providing an open and accessible event for everyone and looks forward to working with the U.S. Department of Justice.
This is the rodeo's full statement:
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a family-friendly event, and we are committed to providing an open and accessible event for everyone. We look forward to working with the U.S. Department of Justice and have expressed our willingness to cooperate. We are not aware of any specific ADA complaints, and are committed to meeting or exceeding ADA requirements. However, if any issues arise, the Rodeo will work with NRG Park to make any adjustments needed.
In addition to ADA requirements, the Rodeo has many additional opportunities for our guests, including a Sensory Friendly Day on Friday, March 4, competitions and activities for special needs individuals, and services for the visually and hearing impaired. Visit rodeohouston.com/accommodations for more information on the Rodeo's special accommodations.
For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to undergo Americans with Disabilities Act compliance review
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News