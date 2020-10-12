Health & Fitness

Houston to have the largest public psychiatric hospital in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Film and TV portrayals of psychiatric hospitals have driven a narrative based in cold, clinical rooms and unwelcoming corridors. That picture couldn't be more inaccurate when it comes to Houston's first public mental health hospital. Breaking stigmas and setting a new bar for design, the UTHealth Behavioral Sciences Center is set to open its doors in late 2021.

UTHealth has brought on architecture firm Perkins and Will to design the upcoming mental health facility. The behavioral health campus will be the largest facility of its kind in the United States, becoming a place to train future physicians and specialists. Located near Texas Medical Center, the space will consist of two buildings connected by a glazed bridge, surrounded by a tranquil green space.

The 220,000-square-foot facility includes 264 new inpatient beds and will provide access to mental healthcare, substance use intervention and treatment, and medical care via integrated treatment programs.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhospitalmental wellnessmental health
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby Nick could be released from Texas Children's today
Barrett's Supreme Court hearing opens as GOP seeks speedy OK: LIVE
Houston ISD teachers return to campus
Baseball great Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
Houston recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day today
Early voting in Texas starts tomorrow
October heat will fade soon
Show More
COVID-19 study finds how long the virus lives on surfaces
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
2 killed when Kia crashes under big rig on FM-1960
Houston-area city named in top 5 best under-the-radar 'burbs
Mexico confirms 1st case of patient with COVID-19 and flu
More TOP STORIES News